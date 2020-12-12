Kamaiyah has been busy. Though she hadn’t released a full-length project since 2017, she began 2020 by releasing the mixtape Got It Made, followed later by the album Oakland Nights, with fellow hometown native Capolow. Recently she released her third project of the year, No Explanation, and one of its standout tracks, “Art Of War,” now has a video.

It begins with Kamaiyah in a straitjacket as she stands inside a glass box filled with money. Throughout the song, the Oakland rapper takes aim at her competition, condemning them for their passive-aggressive attacks on her.

No Explanation has 10 other tracks, which feature guest appearances from Jackboy and Mozzy. In a press release, Kamaiyah the new direction she’s taking.

My previous two projects this year I would say had a heavy west coast influence. The up-tempo feel good, club music, the baselines, the production etc. But I’m such a versatile artist so I really wanted to showcase my ability to do my thing on any type of beat. I like to say this project gives a southern feel to it. Its definitely not a typical Kamaiyah project, but it’s still good music.

You can watch the “Art Of War” video above.

No Explanation is out now via Grnd.Wrk/Empire. Get it here.