Last year, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington released a phenomenal EP titled Harmony Of Difference meant to tide over his fans while they waited for him to deliver on the full-length follow-up to his breakthrough, monolithic release The Epic. The wait is finally over. Today, Washington announced that his next album, a double-record titled Heaven And Earth, is set for release later this summer on June 22. To give fans a glimpse at what they can expect, today, he’s shared to singles from the album, the opening track to the Earth disc, “Fists Of Fury,” and the opening track to Heaven, “The Space Travelers Lullaby.”

“The world that my mind lives in, lives in my mind. This idea inspired me to make this album Heaven And Earth,” Washington said in a press release heralding the two-and-a-half hour long record. “The Earth side of this album represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side of this album represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me. Who I am and the choices I make lie somewhere in between.”

Check out the full tracklist for both albums below.

Earth

1. “Fists of Fury”

2. “Can You Hear Him”

3. “Hubtones”

4. “Connections”

5. “Tiffakonkae”

6. “The Invincible Youth”

7. “Testify”

8. “One of One”

Heaven

9. “The Space Travelers Lullaby”

10. “Vi Lua Vi Sol”

11. “Street Fighter Mas”

12. “Song for the Fallen”

13. “Journey”

14. “The Psalmnist”

15. “Show Us the Way”

16. “Will You Sing”

Heaven And Earth is out June 22 via Young Turks. Pre-order it here.