Kamiyada+ Gets Futuristic With His ‘Blade Runner’ Performance For ‘Uproxx Sessions’

For all its reputation as a cult classic vision of a dystopian potential future (one you could arguably say we’re already living in, minus the flying cars), the film Blade Runner is actually pretty slow, with a deliberate, drawn-out pace that belies the excitement with which its biggest fans talk about it.

However, “Blade Runner,” the song performed by boundary-pushing Washington DC rapper Kamiyada+ in his UPROXX Sessions debut, is nothing of the sort. Despite a glitchy sample loop meant to sound like the electronic, synth-riddled soundtrack of the film and a cyberpunk-styled fashion sense, Kamiyada’s track is anything but slow. Instead, it’s a propulsive, aggressive song, highlighted by his gritty, yell-rap delivery and antisocial subject matter.

Kamiyada is just four months removed from his last full-length release, December’s DEATHTRAP+++2, the sequel to his 2018 original. Between the two releases, he also dropped two EPs, Live From Space, Vol. 2 in 2018, and A Traumatic Experience in 2019. Although he hasn’t announced a new project for this year, he did release the video for his latest single, “U Made The Devil Cry,” yesterday.

Watch Kamiyada’s aggressive performance of “Blade Runner” above.

