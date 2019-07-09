Getty Image

While hip-hop fans await the arrival of Kanye West’s long-dealyed album Yandhi, the Yeezy shoe creator broke down why he doesn’t want to be called crazy in a new interview with Forbes.

Circling back to 2016, West was target practice for media outlets. West tweeted that he was about $53 million dollars in debt and asked Mark Zuckerberg for a $1 billion dollar investment into his ideas. The 42-year-old rapper canceled the back half of his Saint Pablo Tour, but not before accusing his mentor Jay-Z of attempting to assassinate him. Then, Yeezy checked into a Los Angeles hospital, where he was placed on a psychiatric hold.

Fast forward to 2019, the father of four and husband to Kim Kardashian seems to be in a better place. West told Forbes that he credits his turnaround to his religious beliefs and him being bipolar.

“’Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” West said. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover.”

In addition, the rapper-turned-fashion-designer said that he sees his diagnosis as a superpower that unlocks his imagination.

In three years time, West has focused most of his attention on shoe design, with the Yeezy shoe line expected to eclipse $1.5 billion in sales in 2019. According to Forbes, West, himself, made $150 million within the last 12 months.

While hip-hop fans want more Yeezy music, we’re glad it appears Yeezy the shoe line, and more importantly, that West the person is flourishing.

