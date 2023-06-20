The year was 2007, and Kanye West was pitching to have a comedy show on HBO. Titled A Little Inappropriate, it reportedly pulled inspiration from the platform’s other popular shows, including Entourage (which West guest-starred in) and Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Now, the full pilot for West’s once-planned show is making the rounds online, after a user uploaded it to YouTube reportedly from Seinfeld writer Larry Charles’ now-private Vimeo account. The episode’s plot centers around West discovering a Make-A-Wish child is no longer sick.

The cast included Curb‘s JB Smoove and Jeff Garlin, Wyatt Cenac, Kym Whitley, Don C, and GLC, according to Vibe. Cenac previously shared the full pilot back in 2013 at one of his shows, which led to him doing an interview with Vulture about West and the scrapped project.

Over the years, since at least 2008, clips had also made their way online.

“I figured if I did it as a surprise, I don’t think HBO could do anything but keep me out of HBO shows,” Cenac said at the time.

Reportedly, West had taken private improv lessons specifically for it.

“Kanye knew he wasn’t a good improviser,” Cenac added. “He’d read something that [Jerry] Seinfeld said about surrounding himself with better talent and that he would rise to the occasion. And so that was his hope.”

Obviously the show never made it past that point, but perhaps in an alternate universe, it could have.

Check out the full version of Kanye West’s original A Little Inappropriate pilot above.