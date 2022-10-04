Kanye West appears to be on a mission to completely alienate whatever is left of his fanbase, and while he’ll always have defenders in some of the more controversial corners of the alt-right, it looks like many members of the fashion establishment are fed up with his nonsense. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson walked out of Kanye’s recent YZY fashion show in Paris after his models walked in shirts reading “White Lives Matter” on the back, and when Kanye responded with his typical wave of trolling Instagram posts, supermodel Bella Hadid came to Karefa-Johnson’s defense.

After Kanye posted screenshots of Karefa-Johnson’s Instagram, calling her a “droid” and writing “I KNOOOOOOOW ANNA [Wintour, the notorious Vogue publisher] HAAATES THESE BOOTS” under one of her fit pics, Hadid chimed in in the comments. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” she wrote. “You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West for coming after Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: “You're a bully and a joke.” pic.twitter.com/EyqdTWpXMB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

And as far as pots calling kettles “black” — every possible pun intended, IYKYK — fans were quick to point out that Kanye’s fits of late haven’t exactly rung any bells, while he’s received a wave of criticism from folks like Van Lathan, who has been calling Kanye out on his sh*t as long as anyone, and Jaden Smith, who made it a point to tweet “Black Lives Matter” after telling fans he too left the fashion show early.

I know he not talking pic.twitter.com/UoXuk5IyZ0 — Jay (@MaximumTang) October 4, 2022

It might be lost on Kanye now, but look: when even someone like Boosie is scoring easy points on you, it might be time to put that jersey in the rafters and walk away from the game before you do anymore damage to your legacy.