Kanye West Called Jay Pharoah To Let Him Know He Didn’t Appreciate Being Made Fun Of At The MTV VMAs

A few weeks ago, Jay Pharoah hosted the MTV Music Awards, and during the course of the ceremony, Pharaoh trotted out his Kanye West impersonation and lightly poked fun at Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye West was not impressed (although, judging from Kardashian’s reactions, she didn’t mind. Or maybe she just didn’t understand).

In fact, Kanye admitted that he called up Jay Pharoah after the event to let him know exactly how he felt about the sketch, telling Pharaoh that he “appreciate[d] your show, but let me tell you about my story.”

From the NYDaily News:

“We ain’t gonna have no black comedians going up (on) stage spoofing the people that’s working hard to open doors not only for black people, but (for) any creators, anybody that wants to add a contribution to the world … They want to make a joke out of how hard we work. It’s fine and all funny and everything, but don’t distract from our vision. It’s not a joke what we do up here. This music that we do is not a joke. What we do culturally is not a joke.”

Nope. Not a joke. There’s nothing funny about Kanye, people. What Kim and Kanye mean to our culture is definitely not a joke, as much as I wish it were.

Source: NYDailyNews