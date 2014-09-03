Kanye West Called Jay Pharoah To Let Him Know He Didn’t Appreciate Being Made Fun Of At The MTV VMAs

A few weeks ago, Jay Pharoah hosted the MTV Music Awards, and during the course of the ceremony, Pharaoh trotted out his Kanye West impersonation and lightly poked fun at Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye West was not impressed (although, judging from Kardashian’s reactions, she didn’t mind. Or maybe she just didn’t understand).
In fact, Kanye admitted that he called up Jay Pharoah after the event to let him know exactly how he felt about the sketch, telling Pharaoh that he “appreciate[d] your show, but let me tell you about my story.”
From the NYDaily News:
“We ain’t gonna have no black comedians going up (on) stage spoofing the people that’s working hard to open doors not only for black people, but (for) any creators, anybody that wants to add a contribution to the world … They want to make a joke out of how hard we work. It’s fine and all funny and everything, but don’t distract from our vision. It’s not a joke what we do up here. This music that we do is not a joke. What we do culturally is not a joke.”
Nope. Not a joke. There’s nothing funny about Kanye, people. What Kim and Kanye mean to our culture is definitely not a joke, as much as I wish it were.
Come on Jay Pharaoh, does it look like Kanye has gills?
Dear Matt and Trey,
Keep your phone lines open because I’ll be calling you soon, too.
Sincerely,
Kanye West
P.S. It’s about your Gayfish skit.
[southparkstudios.mtvnimages.com]?
I think he did actually already tweet something about South Park after the episode aired originally.
I forget which song it was on but Kanye had a line about doing something to a South Park writer. (I’m assuming it wasn’t something enjoyable)
Gorgeous is the name of the song “Choke a South park writer with a fish stick” was the lyric. I hate Kanye as a person but must admit I do get down to some of his songs.
that’s a fantastic line too.
Oh yeah. Just fantastic. Wildly innovative. That Kanye never fails to impress…
Fishsticks + Me = GAYFISH
Fishsticks are crunchy…
This reminds me so much of Eddie Murphy’s story about Bill Cosby calling him. I just hope there’s someone out there to be the Pryor to Jay’s Eddie.
Kayne needs to be sent to space and left there.
At least he actually let him finish…
So I guess Kanye didn’t see the Kimye SNL skits.
To be precise, the lyrical genius Kanye used a double negative, so I guess he’s actually ok with black comedians spoofing him.
Does this mean the reason he has no problem with Aziz making fun of him because Aziz isn’t black?
you know what sucks, Kanye used to have the best sense of humor. I mean he tried to make a curb your enthusiasm sitcom about himself and if you listen to his first few albums, he’s cocky but he also has a lot of humor running through everything, I mean he was great on snl so I don’t know what’s happening but I feel he’s not “keeping up” with whoever’s changing him
He changed a bit after his mother passed away and he went wild with the ego and rants. I definitely agree that he used to show more of a sense of humor but now it seems like anyone poking fun is “distracting from the contributions” when that’s not the case.
Yes I agree, his sense of humor was way more obvious before and it was great! I’m cool with his big ego and his serious stuff, but I do miss when he was more open to make jokes or be the target of them. I can’t imagine him now doing funny stuff like the videoclip for The New Workout Plan. Maybe the times have changed or maybe it was the death of his mother, I don’t know.
But anyway, Jay Pharoah’s impersonation was pretty lame.
I have this crazy theory that Kanye has mental issues. I know, you are saying to yourself, “that’s not a crazy theory, that’s the truth.” But here’s why its a theory to me; He was in that bad accident some years ago and suffered some pretty major head trauma. They say it was after the accident that he just sorta changed. Became a different person. And that is something that is known to be true with head trauma. Normal sane people just start to slide into madness.
Read this article if you like. Basically what I’m saying except by someone with actual insight into head trauma.
[www.tbiguide.com]
Did he try to sell him a $90 plain white t-shirt or a $120 beanie too?
I’d call him stupid if there weren’t a bunch of people paying $90 for those shirts.
Even calling himself an artist is an overstatement let alone a genius. He is an entertainer, that’s all.
The only thing this guy has opened for others is Kim’s buttcheeks. And still was late to the party.
Kayne is a F’n Joke. He can give but not take. He is no RAP GOD. He’s a m0r0n!
Jeez, Whinye, put what little brain you have behind your balls, and you won’t seem like such an insufferable prick. “How can you be so talentless?”
I wonder if Shannon Sharpe ever called Jay?
I saw him at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia last Saturday and Kanye brought it up there too. He said that Jay Pharoah’s impression and the South Park episode making fun of him is “spreading hate” and that we need to stop all the negativity. I don’t think the crowd got the message because as soon as he mentioned South Park a huge “fish sticks” chant started.
I would have absolutely loved to be part of that chant. Thought not badly enough to actually sit through a whole Kanye set.
Kanye isn’t in on the joke that he is a joke. I’m sure he has fans, but I’m sure plenty of people are just listening to laugh at him.
So he’s literally the only person who should be untouchable to being made fun of? What a fucking baby.
Can’t believe this is the same guy that made Graduation.
Kanye is so oblivious to reality. This is my favorite interview with him because he gets called out: [www.youtube.com]
I’m a fan of his music, but he’s the most oblivious, up-his-own-asshole prick alive. He’s like, white rich guy level 1000 right now.