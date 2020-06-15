The Kardashians have a long history in the beauty industry. Nearly all of the sisters have launched some form of beauty product line and Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand nearly earned her billionaire status after her net worth was recently disputed by Forbes. Now, Kanye West is reportedly taking notes on the lucrative nature of his in-laws’ beauty business practices and staking his own claim in the industry. The rapper is allegedly expanding his Yeezy clothing line into makeup and cosmetics.

According to a report from TMZ, Kanye recently sought trademark status for his Yeezy brand in the world of cosmetics. The rapper filed to get “Yeezy” trademarked to cover a number of beauty products. According to the report, Kanye pursued trademark status for makeup, false eyelashes, face masks, nail polish, lotions, bath products, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products, perfumes, and hygiene products like toothpaste and deodorant. The rapper even covered peculiar items like scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kanye attempted to expand his brand to the world of cosmetics, according to the same report. Just three years ago, the rapper sought the legal rights to launch a brand of cosmetics under DONDA, the creative content company named after his mother, though the plan never came to fruition. Similarly, Kanye released the fragrance Whatever It Takes in 2013, but the scent never gained traction.