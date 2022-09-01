Kanye West NYC 2022
Getty Image
Kanye West Gives Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted The Pete Davidson Treatment By Also Declaring Him Dead On Instagram

Kanye West has made many enemies over the last few years, and through all of the drama, at least all seemed well with his creative collaborator Adidas. However, it appears there is some tension in that relationship now as Ye has given Adidas CEO Karper Rorsted the same treatment he gave Pete Davison, by pronouncing him dead on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-HX3BpABi/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

In a post from early Thursday (September 1), the Donda artist posted a New York Times graphic where the front page reads “Karper Rorsted Also Dead At 66.” The sudden anger toward Rorsted likely stems from the fact the Chicago artist claims the company held “Yeezy Day” without his approval back in August, Complex reported.

Kanye IG Rant August
Kanye West

He also alleges that Adidas reissued older pairs of his products without his input, hired employees without his input, and slowed down the production of his sneaker collaboration with Balenciaga and Gap despite the fact he was in breach of his contract. If that isn’t enough, West claims he approached Three Stripes to create and distribute more of his popular Yeezy Slides, only for the brand to say “they didn’t have the capacity” only to copy his design and make the Adilette 22 Slides.

Kanye West cannot seem to avoid controversy or pushing people away, so time will tell how the relationship will continue as the situation unfolds.

Check out Kanye’s Instagram post about Karper Rorsted above.

