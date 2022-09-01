Kanye West Takes Another Swipe At Kid Cudi In A Post Declaring Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted ‘Dead At 60’

Kanye West may have dialed down his Instagram petty to only celebrating his perceived enemies’ supposed failures, but he’s packing double the vitriol in those posts, often lashing out at two in the same post. His preferred secondary target is Kid Cudi, who he zings in the subheadlines of the bizarre fake New York Times covers he has been posting to strike out at rivals such as Pete Davidson and Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted.

In his latest post, he declares the latter “also dead at 60,” calling back to his post about Pete. In the subheadline, though, he throws two jabs at once, writing, “I know what you’re thinking… who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?”

Actually, I was thinking how badly Kanye needs a copy editor, but I digress. In Kanye’s previous dig at his former artist, Kanye sniped at him for cutting his Rolling Loud set short after fans threw objects onstage. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” he trolled. His latest shot is likely a response he’s been sitting on since Cudi told Esquire he has no plans to reconcile with his former mentor.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake,” he said. “It’s gonna take a motherf*cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.” Cudi later clarified that he meant no disrespect to Drake, with whom he previously did have a feud but they’ve since made up.

Kanye’s beef with Rørsted, meanwhile, stems from his belief that the Adidas chief is responsible for the company seemingly distancing itself from Kanye while continuing to use his designs, which is not in any way Kanye’s own fault for acting like a colicky toddler for the past year or so. Rørsted is stepping down as CEO sometime this year. May whoever succeeds him finally drop Kanye so he can enjoy his creative freedom, or whatever.