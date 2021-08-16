The world continues to await the release of Kanye West’s Donda, although it remains unclear when the project will actually come out. In the meantime, fans are hunting for any sort of information on the album, of which there is not much. It looks like Apple Music have let some information slip, though.

Recently, the Apple Music description of the album was updated, as it now hints at a bevy of features on the album: “Yeezy’s 10th solo album features a wealth of the MC’s favorite voices.”

The description of #DONDA on Apple Music has now been updated: pic.twitter.com/BnM0jTqvgJ — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 14, 2021

So far, the only confirmed track set to appear on the album is “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby. Other artists expected to appear on the album include Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, Rooga, Gesaffelstein, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, KayCyy, The Lox, and Jay Electronica.

Meanwhile, the Apple Music page indicates the album is set for release on August 20, although it remains to be seen if that’s speculation or if they got that date from a reliable source. That said, even West himself hasn’t proven to be a reliable source when it comes to release dates.

