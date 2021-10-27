Just days before Kanye West finally released his tenth album Donda, it was revealed that the rapper would be packaging purchases of the album with a stem player that allows its users to “customize any song.” The product’s features let users control vocals, drums, bass, and samples, isolate certain parts of a song, and add effects. It also supports Bluetooth capabilities and features a headphone jack, volume buttons, speakers, a haptic engine, and 8GB of storage. Two months after it was made available, the stem player is finally being delivered and it appears that the device certainly lives up to the hype. Furthermore, Kanye uploaded three more songs, in addition to the entirety of Donda, to the stem player.

NEWS* The Stem Player contains Life of the Party. pic.twitter.com/owCU79Iu4v — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) October 26, 2021

Andre 3000’s verse on Life of the Party on the Stem Player pic.twitter.com/y5kq8nDR0J — Ben Blanks 💽 (@ItsBenBlanks) October 27, 2021

The first song that was added is a censored version of “Life Of The Party,” featuring Andre 3000. For those who remember, the song was thrown into the middle of West and Drake’s beef after the latter leaked it during a late-night radio broadcast. Andre spoke out about the song being leaked in a statement, writing, “It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth.”

Up From The Ashes on the Stem Player pic.twitter.com/udLXpw4ZHe — Ben Blanks 💽 (@ItsBenBlanks) October 27, 2021

Kanye’s Yeezy Stem Players come with a finished version of ‘Never Abandon Your Family’ 🎵 pic.twitter.com/CGVncj95ja — don't bore us 🎧 (@DontBoreUs) October 26, 2021

The other two songs that were added are the official version of “Up From The Ashes” — a track that was a last-minute scratch from West 2019 album Jesus Is King, according to HipHopNMore — and a final and complete version of “Never Abandon Your Family.” Additionally, Kid Cudi appears on “Remote” with Young Thug after he was removed from the digital version of the track.

You can check out previews of the added songs as well as how the stem player works all together in the videos above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.