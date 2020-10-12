Kanye West hasn’t been quite as vocal about his presidential campaign lately as he had previously been, but it’s still an ongoing affair. He did some creative campaigning during the Mike Pence and Kamala Harris vice presidential debate, and he recently went viral after sharing a photo of himself as a write-in candidate on an official ballot. Now, with Election Day coming up, Kanye has decided to share his first official campaign ad.

The 80-second video begins with Kanye standing in front of an image of a black-and-white American flag. Looking off into the distance, Kanye starts by iterating his faith-based platform: “America: What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

He concludes the video by saying, “By turning the faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.” After that, he narrates the classic disclaimer, “I am Kanye West, and I approve this message.” The final screen of the video reads, “Write in Kanye West,” which is what voters in most states will have to do, since the rapper had a hard time getting on official ballots.

Watch the video above.