Kanye West Adopts A Minimal Aesthetic For His Epic 'Jesus Is King' IMAX Film Trailer

Kanye West’s upcoming album Jesus Is King has experienced some delays, but we are now approaching the album’s new scheduled release date of October 25, which Kanye revealed at a recent listening event. A Jesus Is King IMAX film is set to be released on the same day as the album, and now Kanye has shared a trailer for it.

The clip opens with the shot gradually moving down a hallway and towards a light-filled opening in the middle of the frame, as a gospel choir sings. Once the screen fills with light, the shot fades to blue and Bible passage Mark 1:15 appears on screen: “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel.'” The clip goes on to reveal that the Jesus Is King film was directed by Nick Knight, and that it was filmed in artist James Turrell’s Roden Crater.

Turrell has been transforming the Flagstaff, Arizona crater into a naked-eye observatory since the ’70s, and thanks in part to a $10 million donation from Kanye, it is set to open within the next five years. West visited the crater, which is currently closed to the public, on multiple occasions in December 2018.

Watch the Jesus Is King trailer above.

