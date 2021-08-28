For the third time in just a month, Kanye West held a listening event for his upcoming tenth album, Donda. Unlike the first two editions that were held in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West held it at Solider Field in his hometown of Chicago. While the event made headlines for plenty of reasons, most of them being controversial, an interesting moment from the night came when the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress during a performance of “No Child Left Behind.” The duo left the stadium hand-in-hand after it ended.

According to TMZ, West and Kardashian are reportedly working to repair their relationship despite their ongoing divorce. Sources close to both parties say there is a small chance the two could continue their marriage. Still, the two have reportedly been privately spending time together while “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.” The publication adds that Kardashian’s main goal ensure a healthy foundation of love and support remains present for her four children with West.

As for the latest listening event, it featured Marilyn Manson’s controversial appearance (as the singer is also set to feature on the album), West lighting himself on fire, and his decision to replace a Jay-Z verse with one from DaBaby.