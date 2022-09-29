There has been some tension between Kanye West and Kris Jenner in recent times, so it seemed like more may have been on the way yesterday (September 28) when West changed his Instagram profile photo to an image of Jenner, the same one Jenner currently uses as her own profile picture. It appears West had good intentions here, though.

Yesterday, fans noticed that West had changed his profile picture; The first mentions on Twitter of Ye’s new profile image are from around 5:20 p.m. ET yesterday. Hours later, at around 10:30 p.m. ET, West took to his Instagram Story to explain what was going on, writing, “I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect. Lets change the narrative.”

This comes about a month after West shared screenshots of what appeared to be text conversations between him and Kim Kardashian. One of the texts apparently from Kardashian read, “From my mom- PLEASE Tell him to stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Meanwhile, West recently sat down for an interview with Good Morning America/ABC News Live, in which he said of Kardashian, “This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”