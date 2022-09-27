Kanye West has finally taken a break from his daily social media antics, from asking us all to band together to fight the Adidas and Gap machines to sharing the intimate details of his messy divorce with Kim Kardashian, to share a snippet of new music.

The last we heard from Ye was an underwhelming feature verse on Cardi B’s “Hot Sh*t” and a better ‘feature of the year’ contribution on “City Of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys. But we have yet to hear any new music from Mr. West himself since Donda 2 was released back in February.

During his appearance in the UK for London Fashion Week, at what looks like an intimate event, Kanye leaves fans in a frenzy begging for him to play more of a head-bopper featuring London native James Blake.

Ye previewing three new songs at London Fashion Week tonight (9.26.22) pic.twitter.com/LyCtAGC9iw — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) September 27, 2022

Blake took to Twitter to address speculation that the song is not an “Always” sample but rather an entirely new track. In another tweet, Blake reveals that he also produced the song and received the best birthday gift ever. “It’s my birthday and kanye west is playing tracks we made I’m good for presents thanks,” he said, followed by a series of heart-faced emojis.

It’s my birthday and @kanyewest is playing tracks we made I’m good for presents thanks — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 27, 2022

Hopefully, Ye will reveal more new music in the weeks to come instead of another black screen referencing losing his queen like London did Queen Elizabeth II.

