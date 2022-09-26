Jared Leto Kanye West Vogue World New York Fashion Week 2022
Kanye West Explains How He Relates To London After The Death Of Queen Elizabeth

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s split appears to have been tough on the rapper, as the dissolution of their marriage has seen both beef and a desire for reconciliation (from West’s side, at least). Now, West has used his ongoing situation to make an interesting comparison between himself and the UK city of London.

In an Instagram Story shared last night (September 25), Ye wrote in all caps, “London, I know how you feel: I lost my queen, too.”

This comes shortly after West apologized to Kardashian during a Good Morning America/ABC News Live interview, saying, “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger. But also, ain’t nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

On the topic of world leaders, in that same interview, Ye noted that he “absolutely” plans to run for US president again following his failed 2020 campaign. As for why his first try didn’t work out too well, he said, “That time wasn’t in God’s time.”

