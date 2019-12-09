Near the end of 2019, Kanye West has staged more operas than anybody probably expected at the start of 2019. One opera would have met that quota, but this past weekend, Kanye followed up Nebuchadnezzar with Mary. The production took place on a floating barge in Miami Marine Stadium, and the most notable takeaway is that for the show, Kanye was silver from head to toe, including his skin.

Kanye West in a head-to-toe chrome look for Miami performance. pic.twitter.com/VrppbqYwpu — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) December 9, 2019

Kanye leaving Miami Marine Stadium after his opera today. cc: @vandutch pic.twitter.com/B9V03vXBba — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) December 9, 2019

Pitchfork notes that the performance was only accessible by boat, and that everybody on stage was all silvered out, aside from a few characters, like Mary, who instead wore green. Like in Nebuchadnezzar, Kanye read gospel passages out loud, and the cast acted out excerpts from the books of Matthew and Luke. Musically, the show featured new arrangements of Kanye songs including “Devil In A New Dress,” “Love Lockdown,” “Power,” “I Thought About Killing You,” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” as well as Christmas songs like “O Holy Night,” “Gloria In Excelsis Deo,” and “Drummer Boy.”

All the internet could talk about was the photos of the all-silver Kanye, though. He drew comparisons to Silver Surfer, a baked potato, Tobias Fünke from Arrested Development, and more. Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

no one man should have all that pewter pic.twitter.com/lrO0XCxlow — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) December 9, 2019

FANTASTIC FOUR: The return of the Silver Surfer. starring Kanye. pic.twitter.com/gBobNZpc8a — localMAN♻🏁 (@arc_tobi) December 9, 2019

Kanye decided he was ready for anustart pic.twitter.com/F0eKmfFzvA — The Old Mimi (@tacknastee) December 9, 2019

Kanye West looking like he came into contact with the Big Gete Star pic.twitter.com/7cHwrixdry — Fither and Flair (@FitherAndFlair) December 9, 2019

Who wore it better? Kanye or baked potato? pic.twitter.com/fV0yeYceLK — ViloniousTV (@vilonious) December 9, 2019

I wish 2019 me could tell time travel and tell 2004 me that in 15 yrs, Kanye would be doing an opera in a fire blanket on a boat. “What are y’all smoking in 2019” would’ve been my first question. https://t.co/H9XQ7tX1Fd — Chris Long AKA Decaf Metcalf (@JOEL9ONE) December 9, 2019

I want gold Cee lo Green to fight chrome Kanye West pic.twitter.com/dvHRxiBu0q — mason more jelly (@balloutboy305) December 9, 2019

Please Kanye I am begging you, I’m tired and defending you is hard enough as it is. pic.twitter.com/OY5wUIomLx — Sam Easton (@_sameaston) December 9, 2019

why is Kanye dressed like one of our parents pic.twitter.com/uuwIuUNd2r — ATLiens (@ATLiensOfficial) December 9, 2019