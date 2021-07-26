As you no doubt have heard, Kanye West threw a massive Donda listening session last Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, though the rapper did not end up releasing the album the next day, as had been promised. Now we know for sure that Kanye is camping out at the Atlanta stadium to put the finishing touches on the album, according to a stadium rep, who confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. Likewise, various media outlets, such as Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, have confirmed that the new release date for Donda will be August 6.

The August 6 date had already been circulating, with media personality Justin Laboy and Kanye collaborator Malik Yusef posting about the August release date last week. TMZ also reported an August 6 release date. As noted above, Donda had been slated to come out on Friday, July 23, via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Kanye had essentially moved into the Atlanta stadium to put the finishing touches on Donda. The publication said that “sources with direct knowledge” told them that he and his teamed had created a makeshift studio space and living quarters in the stadium. The rapper even hired a chef to prepare meals for him and his team.

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

For those who did attend the Atlanta event, which was streamed on Apple Music (and broke streaming records), audiences got to hear a Kanye reunion with Jay-Z, plus album guest spots from Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and others. Donda, which is named for Kanye’s mother, also features a track called “No Child Left Behind,” which showed up in a new Beats ad starring US track star Sha’Carri Richardson.

Donda is out 8/6 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.