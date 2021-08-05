While Kanye West has had his fair share of headline-making antics over the years, the rapper now has the internet talking for a very different reason. Kanye has been holed up in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium for some time in order to complete his long-awaited LP Donda. To celebrate the album’s impending release, Kanye began a 24-hour livestream from his tiny room. He appeared in his underwear at one point, confirming to the world a rumor that has been circulating for years: The rapper is quite endowed.

Talk of Kanye’s massive member has been floating around for a few years now. The rumor actually goes all the way back to the MySpace days, according to Jezebel, when the rapper allegedly had no problem sending a NSFW photo to any woman who inquired. Of course, a few of the photos circulated the internet like wildfire, where they were gawked at for weeks before eventually being deleted.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t shy in speaking about Kanye’s sizeable schlong, either. The rapper’s now-ex addressed Kanye’s anatomy on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which went relatively under the radar at the time. A pregnant Kim had been undergoing an ultrasound to reveal the gender of her baby. The doctor mentioned they were trying to look to see if Kim’s child had a penis, to which she cheekily responded: “It would definitely take after the father, so you would see it.”

Little, errr, Big Kanye’s cameo may have been brief, but the internet definitely noticed — and definitely had a lot to say about it. People flocked to Twitter to discuss the dong, with some saying they were more impressed than others.

Kanye wakes up ready to drop the 2nd greatest album of all time pic.twitter.com/4Za6MECLM5 — Harry (@hxrrythfc) August 5, 2021

BRO NO WAY KANYE ALMOST SHOWED HIS DICK ON STREAM LMAOOO — not sex banana (@webmovi) August 5, 2021

Kanye checking twitter and see people talking about his dick pic.twitter.com/zBcuJrIRuk — Korten (@Kortenmoody) August 5, 2021

Kanye stans would get excited over his own dick😭😭😭 — Tervis Scoot Fan Account (@tervisscoot) August 5, 2021