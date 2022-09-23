Yesterday (September 22), Kanye West appeared on Good Morning America for an exclusive interview with Linsey Davis. According to an early Twitter teaser of their conversation this week, West would touch on everything, including “Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion, politics, and the Donda Academy.”

After the conversation aired, West did indeed touch on all of those things, with some… interesting responses. When it comes to politics, West notoriously launched a failed attempt to run for president in 2020. When asked if he would consider doing it again, he said “absolutely” but didn’t specify a timeline on when his next campaign would be. “That time wasn’t in God’s time,” West said about his first Presidential attempt.

The rapper also spoke about his “radical” beliefs during the interview.

“When you remove the love and fear of God, you open up the love and fear of everything else,” he said. “And it’s easier to have sheep when people don’t have God. It’s easier to control the people if people are not controlled by God. Because then they can be controlled by how many likes they have or whatever’s happening on their TikTok or how much money or the perception that people have. But we only have one audience here and that audience is God. And He’s watching us at all times. He’s got my back.”

West also noted his “new respect” for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in the Good Morning America. After frequently targeting Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson via social media after the divorce, the posts were emotionally affecting her and the children as well.

West apologized, saying, “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Still, tensions between Kardashian and West didn’t stop with Davidson. West had been frequently critical about her decision to share and let their children use TikTok and other social media platforms. He seems to still be adamant on that part of how they should be raised. “As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said.

“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud,” West continued. “I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”