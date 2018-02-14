Kanye West’s ‘Pt. 2’ Off ‘The Life Of Pablo’ Goes Platinum Two Years After Its Release

02.13.18 3 weeks ago

Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2 is now certified platinum!

Kanye West is adding another accolade to his 2016 release The Life of Pablo. The album itself became the first to go platinum based on streaming only, and now the single “Pt. 2” is the first single from The Life of Pablo to get the same honor.

This literally comes a day early of the album’s two year anniversary. “Pt. 2” became the second single to hit the radio following The Life of Pablo single that launched an endless news cycle of drama. “Famous.” “Pt. 2” featured Desiigner and launched the New York rapper into the upper echelon of music. Desiigner’s prominence on the track also helped his own single, “Panda,” turn five times platinum. Unfortunately, there’s no music video for “Pt. 2,” but Kanye did manage to make an appearance in Desiigner’s “Panda” video, which you can watch below.

