Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori apparently had a troubling run-in recently that now involves law enforcement, as West reportedly punched a man who got physical with Censori.

Citing “law enforcement sources,” TMZ reports the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after being told West punched a man in the face on April 16, after the man had allegedly “pushed or grabbed” Censori. Police reportedly plan to reach out to West and speak to witnesses.

TMZ later reported that a representative for West told them, “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

West, meanwhile, is currently facing a lawsuit related to Donda Academy. The suit makes some odd and serious allegations, including that West “treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees” and would “scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff.” He also reportedly claimed that “gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control.”