ASAP Rocky Showed Up At Kanye West’s Sunday Service After His Release From Swedish Jail

Music News Editor
08.05.19

Getty Image

ASAP Rocky had a lot of support while he awaited his trial for the assault charges he faces in Sweden. Most notably, Donald Trump had his back, as the president expressed disappointment at the situation, and special envoy for hostage affairs Robert O’Brien reportedly sent a letter to the Swedish government, warning the country that there would be “negative consequences” if Rocky wasn’t released from prison.

Rocky’s situation was apparently brought to Trump’s attention by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Kanye reportedly encouraged Kardashian to reach out to Jared Kushner, who informed the president about what was happening. Now that Rocky is back in the United States, he met up with West over the weekend, as the two were seen together at West’s Sunday Service performance.

Rocky wrote in his first social media post following his release, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me bladi and thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”

TOPICS#ASAP Rocky#Kanye West
TAGSASAP ROCKYKanye WestSunday Service
