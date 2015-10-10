Kanye West Finally Explodes On The Real Enemy: In-App Purchases For iPad Kid’s Games

#Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
Managing Editor, Trending
10.10.15 9 Comments
GQ Men Of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Getty Image

I’m fairly sure that the last thing you expect to hear from Kanye West on Twitter is a tiny rant about in-app purchases for games (particularly those created for kids), but that’s where we are. This is real life. Yeezus has spoken and he’s calling bull on these micro-transactions that are luring in the kids and costing parents their precious dollars.

West let his anger roll, just like the rest of the population, with three posts on Twitter that explode with choice language, eviscerating the game companies, and lamenting his kid’s quick purchasing finger:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANMicrotransactions

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP