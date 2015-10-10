Kanye West Finally Explodes On The Real Enemy: In-App Purchases For iPad Kid’s Games

Getty Image

I’m fairly sure that the last thing you expect to hear from Kanye West on Twitter is a tiny rant about in-app purchases for games (particularly those created for kids), but that’s where we are. This is real life. Yeezus has spoken and he’s calling bull on these micro-transactions that are luring in the kids and costing parents their precious dollars.

West let his anger roll, just like the rest of the population, with three posts on Twitter that explode with choice language, eviscerating the game companies, and lamenting his kid’s quick purchasing finger:

Fuck any game company that puts in-app purchases on kids games!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015

If a game is made for a 2 year old, just allow them to have fun and give the parents a break for Christ sake. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015