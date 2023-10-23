Ty Dolla Sign fans who were disappointed that he canceled his More Motion Less Emotion Tour may have something to look forward to next month, as the LA singer just announced that he and Kanye West are planning a “multi-stadium” listening event akin to Kanye’s listening events for Donda a few years ago on November 3. However, there’s little other info about it, so maybe take this with a grain of salt, considering how slapdash Kanye’s previous ambitious endeavors have been — and how his last year went, what with his basically burning his empire to the ground.

If anything, you’ve got to wonder why Ty has hitched his horse to this particular wagon, which has been racing at top speed toward a thousand-foot cliff with no brakes and two broken axles. He and Kanye are reportedly searching for distributors for their upcoming joint album, but you have to imagine that West’s brand is pretty much radioactive right now. Even doing the one thing everybody hoped he’d do when he was on the warpath last year might not be enough to right the ship; neither Donda was much to write home about, and you sort of have to balance the hope for a return to form against the fear that Kanye will just double down on all the shenanigans that lost him his shoe deal, bank accounts, and marriage (supposedly) in the first place.