Kanye West has dropped an eerie video for his “Vultures” song, which features Bump J and Lil Durk on the title track of his forthcoming collab album with Ty Dolla Sign.

Titled “Vultures (Havoc Version),” the visuals were created by Jon Rafman. Much like the title suggests, there are quite a bit of creepy scenes, including a clown staring out of a car window, a hand on fire, strange figures moving in the night, a Scream-inspired Ghostface holding a gun, and lots of other nightmare-inducing vibes.

As some of the comments pointed out, aspects of it also appear to be AI-generated. And if not, it has some very eerie movements from the characters who appear in the blurred video.

This release comes just after West also shared a video of his daughter, North, starring in a music video for her song, “Talking/Once Again.” He also took to Instagram to announce a listening event for Vultures that will take place in New York tomorrow, February 9 at UBS Arena. It will happen after the Chicago one, which is slated for tonight, just before Vultures Vol. 1 is released.

Check out Kanye West’s “Vultures (Havoc Version)” video above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.