Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Has Been Turned Into The Christmas-Themed ‘Kreezus’

I don’t know whether to admire Local Business Comedy‘s commitment to the bit, or be glad that I’m Jewish and don’t celebrate Christmas, so I can’t be held accountable for ANYTHING (except for killing Jesus — our bad). The Los Angeles-based sketch comedy trio turned Kanye West’s Yeezus into the Christmas-themed Kreezus. It’s…something. Here’s a sample line:
“F*ck them other reindeer cause I’m down with my reindeer
I ride with my reindeers, I’d die for my…”
You’re on alert, Weird Al. Listen to Kreezus on SoundCloud.
And here’s track two, “Red Hat Head,” a play on “Black Skinheads,” obviously.
I’m In It (The Chimney)
That alone makes it all worth it.
Damnit thats good
Damn they really did a whole album huh