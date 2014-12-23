Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Has Been Turned Into The Christmas-Themed ‘Kreezus’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.23.14

I don’t know whether to admire Local Business Comedy‘s commitment to the bit, or be glad that I’m Jewish and don’t celebrate Christmas, so I can’t be held accountable for ANYTHING (except for killing Jesus — our bad). The Los Angeles-based sketch comedy trio turned Kanye West’s Yeezus into the Christmas-themed Kreezus. It’s…something. Here’s a sample line:

“F*ck them other reindeer cause I’m down with my reindeer
I ride with my reindeers, I’d die for my…”

You’re on alert, Weird Al. Listen to Kreezus on SoundCloud.

 

And here’s track two, “Red Hat Head,” a play on “Black Skinheads,” obviously.

Via Consequence of Sound

