Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ frontperson Karen O has been busy of late. We saw her in the fall performing a couple songs for Patti Smith’s Pathway To Paris concert, and she’s already offered one track from the upcoming Amazon original series Hanna (based on the intense Saoirse Ronin action flick from 2011). That’s not to mention the fact that she was headlining music festivals with her main band last year, and has already begun the rollout for her upcoming collaborative album with Danger Mouse, titled Lux Prima and due in March.

Now we have another offering from Hanna, this time in the form of a cover of an alternative classic. In its original form, “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” was a landmark track from the Smashing Pumpkins, preceding their 1996 double-album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and serving as their most aggressive single to date at the time. Karen O’s update of the track removes some of that volume for a different kind of intensity, one that relies on moodiness and tension to get its point across. But by the time the chorus returns for a second time, Karen O proves she is in full swing and capable of rocking as well as anyone.

Check out Karen O’s cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” above.