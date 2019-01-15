Eliot Lee Hazel

Back in November, Karen O and Danger Mouse shared their first collaborative single, a sprawling 9-minute track titled “Lux Prima.” Now it turns out their album has that same title: The duo confirmed today that Lux Prima will be released on March 15 via BMG. They also shared the new single “Woman,” an energetic, mid-tempo indie rocker that captures Karen O’s feelings in a post-election world.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Karen O said of the song, “‘Woman’ came like a bolt out of the blue when we were in the studio. We did a first pass where I was blurting unintelligible words and Danger Mouse and I were like, ‘Dang! That was intense.’ The atmosphere was volatile with it being just after the election. A lot of people felt helpless like you do when you’re a scared kid looking for assurance that everything is gonna be alright. I like to write songs that anyone can relate to but this one felt especially for the inner child in me that needed the bullies out there to know you don’t f*ck with me. I’m a woman now and I’ll protect that inner girl in me from hell and high water.”

Listen to “Woman” above, and check out the Lux Prima album art and tracklist below.

BMG

1. “Lux Prima”

2. “Ministry”

3. “Turn The Light”

4. “Woman”

5. “Redeemer”

6. “Drown”

7. “Leopard’s Tongue”

8. “Reveries”

9. “Nox Lumina”

Lux Prima is out 03/15 via BMG. Pre-order it here.