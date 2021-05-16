Kash Doll Was Robbed Of $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry From Her Car

Kash Doll fell victim to theft this past weekend. According to TMZ, the Detroit rapper was forced to call the police on Saturday after she discovered a thief broke into her car and made off with $500,000 worth of jewelry. The publication reports that the incident occurred between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. while she was recording a music video in San Fernando Valley. The thief made off with a large sum of jewelry as well as a $50,000 Louis Vuitton bag. TMZ added that none of the windows on Kash Doll’s car were broken, which suggests that the items were taken through an unlocked door.

No arrests have been made so far but the hope is that Kash Doll can get her items recovered as soon as possible. The incident comes after a string of releases over the past couple of months from the rapper, including the flirtatious “Bossa Nova,” with Tee Grizzley, which later saw a video that put a wild twist on Goldilocks and the Three Bears. She also recently dropped the single “Thumbin” and joined fellow Detroiter Babyface Ray on “Allowance,” off his Unf*ckwitable EP.

As for what’s next, Kash Doll will join Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Steve Harris, and Russell Hornsby as actors on the upcoming series Black Mafia Family. She will play a character named Monique who’s described as a “paralegal for the biggest defense attorney in Detroit and a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life.”