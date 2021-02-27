Getty Image
Kash Doll’s Provocative Tweet Unintentionally Applies To Kevin Durant And Fans Are Reacting

Back in October, City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami joined DaBaby for a sizzling remix of Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix. The song would birth one of JT’s most popular verses, as well as one of the most popular verses of 2020. Kash Doll is definitely a fan of the verse as she recently tweeted a lyric from the line with a slight change, writing, “All these n****s wanna f*ck KD.”

While it’s clear Kash was referring to herself as “KD,” there’s already a celebrity who goes by KD, and that would be Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. As a result, one fan replied with a meme of what Durant’s reaction to the tweet might be.

Kash held her ground and responded to them saying, “We argue all the time…. he know I’m the REAL KD.” Durant eventually caught wind of the tweet and issued a light-hearted warning to the rapper.

“You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off,” he said. “U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL.” The Detroit rapper seemed uninterested in Durant’s complaints as she replied, “I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly (red heart).”

Fans of both Kash and Durant caught wind of the exchange and shared a bunch of hilarious responses to it. You can read some of them below.

