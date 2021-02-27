Back in October, City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami joined DaBaby for a sizzling remix of Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix. The song would birth one of JT’s most popular verses, as well as one of the most popular verses of 2020. Kash Doll is definitely a fan of the verse as she recently tweeted a lyric from the line with a slight change, writing, “All these n****s wanna f*ck KD.”

While it’s clear Kash was referring to herself as “KD,” there’s already a celebrity who goes by KD, and that would be Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. As a result, one fan replied with a meme of what Durant’s reaction to the tweet might be.

All these niggas wanna fuck KD — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

We argue all the time…. he know I’m the REAL KD https://t.co/pKQRkUOloS — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️ https://t.co/zz9nKERprd — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

