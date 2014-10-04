Katy Perry’s Was One Of The Most Bizarre Appearances In ‘College GameDay’ History

Senior Editor
10.04.14

Katy Perry pulled off one of the most memorable guest picker appearances in College GameDay history today at Ole Miss. The pop superstar showed up in a homemade fuzzy pink jersey that was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Then she made everyone on set uncomfortable by cracking dick jokes and playing with corn dogs. She capped her appearance by ripping off Lee Corso’s mascot head and throwing corndogs at the camera.

This is your reminder that Katy Perry is the G.O.A.T. Here is a supercut of all the ridiculous things she said/did.

Obligatory Katy Perry collage. Feel free to frame this.

[ESPN]

