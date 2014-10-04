Katy Perry’s Was One Of The Most Bizarre Appearances In ‘College GameDay’ History

Katy Perry pulled off one of the most memorable guest picker appearances in College GameDay history today at Ole Miss. The pop superstar showed up in a homemade fuzzy pink jersey that was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Then she made everyone on set uncomfortable by cracking dick jokes and playing with corn dogs. She capped her appearance by ripping off Lee Corso’s mascot head and throwing corndogs at the camera.
This is your reminder that Katy Perry is the G.O.A.T. Here is a supercut of all the ridiculous things she said/did.
Obligatory Katy Perry collage. Feel free to frame this.
[ESPN]
She was definitely getting to everybody at the desk, lol…
the fuck yo?
*Bowing To Queen Katy Perry*
G.O.A.T.
Danger Guerrero knows about corn dogs. :D
She is AWESOME.
Also, fuzzy sweater puppies.
Since when did the G.O.A.T. start meaning dumb ho failing at being funny? That’s all I see here.
Drugs
Big Bulky Sweaters and Katy Perry
Oil and Water
Dane Cook and a funny, thought provoking standup routine
Orange Juice and Brushing Your Teeth
Wonder if the Oklahoma QB has called her yet? Good luck concentrating on the game today after that.
Anyone else notice how Corso and Herbstreit dressed like plantation owners?
Also this was okay but if her rumored squeeze Riff Raff (aka the Neon Icon) came too it would’ve been on a whole new level.
Was disappointed with wardrobe choice. Alsobthw whole thing was pretty painful.
right there with you on this one. I was expecting something much more cleavagey.
She needs to stick with being an animatronic sex robot. Her personality just seems awful.
T. Knight 14/35 309 1 2 in 33-37 LOSS
Its official: You can’t play QB and win while thinking of banging Katy Perry.
Why is everyone saying this was so bizarre? I am NO SORT OF Katy Perry fan, but I found her a lot more entertaining than the usual self-important analysts. She was goofing around and having a good time. What’s the big deal?
Also, her picks weren’t totally off base, to include a couple of upsets.
As much as I enjoy a good phallic joke on live TV, LSU fans do indeed smell like corndogs. She did actually do a bit of research first. Its an old joke, look it up.
One too many headboard-slam while she was banging Rusty Brand.
And she had a better record picking guys than the experts – including Alabama losing/both major Mississippi teams winning. It was a nice change of pace – not something you would want all the time, but every now and again, it is a real palate cleanser. And rather going to some luxury box to watch the game, she was in the stands and then partied with fans afterwards. That’s a bit of alright.
Huh. I thought Ralph Bellamy was dead.
Mortimer, we’re back!
The YouTube comments on that video are a new low for YouTube