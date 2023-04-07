Earlier this week, Kaytranada and Aminé announced that they’d be joining forces as the fitting “Kaytraminé” for a new project “coming soon,” as shared on social media. It appears fans are now getting the first glimpse of their collaborative style, as they dropped their first single, “4Eva.”

Featuring co-production by none other than Pharrell, the insanely-danceable track features addictive loops from the producer on the chorus and outro, as well as some creative verses from Aminé.

“Comment tu t’appelles? Je m’appelle Aminé (Shee) / I’m starin’ at your eyes but you starin’ at my lips (True) / You talkin’ ’bout your momma but you thinkin’ ’bout my d*ck (True) / I catch on these nuances and assists,” he raps.

As someone who was familiar with Aminé from his Good For You era and was introduced to Kaytranada at a festival last year, “4Eva” never seems to miss a single step — perfect for making even longtime fans all the more excited.

This is just the start for the duo, as they’ve also officially announced that an album, self-titled off their joint name, will be dropping in May.

KAYTRAMINÉ BY KAYTRAMINÉ, coming soon pic.twitter.com/UOkunwkMit — Aminé (@heyamine) April 4, 2023

The two have been gearing up for this for quite a while, working together on a handful of other projects. Back in 2014, Aminé dropped a remix, putting his own spin on Kaytranada’s “At All.” He also went on to produce several songs on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape.

Check out Kaytranada and Aminé’s “4Eva” above.