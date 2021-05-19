Last year proved to be a great year for both Kehlani and viral producer Amorphous. The former shared her sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t early on in 2020, and it proved a hit, ranking high on critics’ year-end lists. As for Amorphous, the producer became a viral name on social media after sharing a number of DJ mashups that earned him a large fan base, catching the attention of many big names in music. Now, the two acts have come together for their brand new single, “Back Together.”

The track is a summer-ready number, with Amorphous providing a high-spirited beat for Kehlani, who sings about maintaining her independence while avoiding an exclusive. “Need you to know we ain’t gettin’ back together,” she sings on the chorus. “But that doesn’t that we can’t come together.”

Amorphous’ last release came as a feature alongside DJ Khaled and Fat Joe for “Sunshine,” which arrived with a video showing the trio enjoying a party aboard a yacht. As for Kehlani, “Back Together” marks the latest in a string of guest appearances she’s made over the past month, which includes tracks with T-Pain, Pink Sweats, Lil Durk, and more.

You can watch the video for “Back Together” above.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.