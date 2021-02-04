Lil Durk is coming off a very strong 2020, one that will go down as one of the best commercial years in his career. The Chicago rapper hit fans with his Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 last May, one he delivered a deluxe reissue for less than two months later. The project earned him his highest debut at No. 2 on the album charts while landing him a Gold plaque by the end of the year. While this may have been enough to celebrate, he doubled back in December with his second project of the year, The Voice, an effort that also received the deluxe treatment. Extending the life of his latest full-length project, he returns with a new single featuring Kehlani.

The Bay Area singer and Durk collide for their first collaboration, “Love You Too.” The song is a remix of “Love You,” which originally features Sydny August and appears on The Voice. While Durk’s verse on the song stays the same, Kehlani’s contribution sees her standing as the ride or die companion beside the rapper. She labels their situation as one of kind, which requires her to put in as much energy to it as he does so that it may last forever. “You the realest so I make it a point to match that,” Kehlani sings.

The track joins a growing list of guest appearances Kehlani has made in the last year that includes Pink Sweats “At Your Worst,” Victoria Monet’s “Touch Me” remix, and Russ’ “Take You Back.”

Press play on the video above to hear the track.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.