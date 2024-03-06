Although Kehlani dropped her last album Blue Water Road in 2022, it seems she might have some new music on the way. A recent video finds her potentially teasing a new track that samples Nina Sky’s “Move Ya Body.” After a groovy instrumental, Kehlani can be heard singing “You gotta take it slow” at the end of the clip.

Is Kehlani’s New Album Coming Out In 2024?

In a separate Instagram Story post, Kehlani also shared that her next album will be more upbeat and full of club anthems. “We couldn’t dance to the last album,” she captioned. “We outside this go around.”

“We couldn’t dance to the last album. We outside this go around. 😘” – Kehlani https://t.co/zkQUhBbSMA pic.twitter.com/iyLJht3MUI — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 5, 2024

Last year, Kehlani was thinking back about her 2017 debut album Sweet Sexy Savage, and shared with fans that this next record would be a similar energy. “sweet.Sexy.Savage. 2.0. back in my bag. tour over, it’s album time,” she captioned a now-deleted Instagram post of some throwback photos, as she revealed she was getting back to work.

Considering she’s now cleared her profile to just five photos, with the preview of a new song being among them, it seems likely that something is coming very soon. Only time will tell what Kehlani has in store. As of right now though, there is not an official release date.

Until then, check out Kehlani’s snippet of her new music above.

