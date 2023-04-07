kehlani 2023
Sol Blume 2023 Has Been Rescheduled To August, Amid Unprecedented Flooding In Sacramento

Due to recent storms and floods in the Sacramento area, Sol Blume has been forced to reschedule. Today, the festival has announced it will take place at Sacramento’s Discovery Park in August.

In a statement, festival organizers revealed that fans who purchased tickets will be able to use their tickets on the new dates. They also noted that they are working with local hotels to make adjusting their reservations as seamless as possible. A section on the festival’s website had been launched to assist fans with ticketing options and rescheduling their hotel reservations.

sol blume 2023 rescheduling statement
Sol Blume

Many of the performers on the original slate will perform on the new dates.

On Saturday, August 19, fans will be able to enjoy performances by Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badass, Alex Isley, and more.

The next day, August 20, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Coco Jones, Muni Long, PinkPantheress will take the stage.

In addition to seeing these incredible performers, fans will also be able to participate in family-friendly activities, wellness experiences, and immersive art activations. They will also be able to shop from local vendors from across the Sacramento region and support small businesses.

You can see an updated flyer below and buy tickets here.

sol blume 2023
Sol Blume

