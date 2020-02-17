Kehlani Releases The Honest Track ‘Valentine’s Day’ Following Her Break-Up With YG

Break-ups are always hard, but leaving a relationship in the public eye makes it more difficult. Kehlani and YG won over fans by going public as a couple. But things took a turn when YG was reportedly caught with another woman at a club on Halloween. Kehlani made sense of the betrayal and cheating allegations on the track “You Know Wassup” and the couple called it quits several weeks ago. After the two separated, they released the joint number “Konclusions,” turning heads and leading fans to wonder if the two had made up. Kehlani answered the confusion with the post-break-up track “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” Unmixed, unmastered, and uploaded to SoundCloud, the track is an outlet for Kehlani’s raw emotions.

Over a low, rolling beat, Kehlani seemingly looks back on her time with YG, leaving no doubt about her current relationship status. The singer makes amends with herself, her mistakes, and all that she learned in the process. “I am making amends with myself / Forgiving me for loving you / I took a risk loving loudly / Defended you proudly / Ignored all the signs, yeah it’s true,” she sings.

Kehlani also penned some pointed comments about her past lover on the track. “I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition / You played the hero but you really are the villain / There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings / You called me crazy, but it was my intuition / Used me for status and the fame and recognition,” she croons.

Listen to “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” above.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.