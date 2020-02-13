Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kehlani is kicking off the year with a fresh video. The singer released a visual to accompany two tracks, “All Me” and “Change Your Life.” While “All Me” debuted back in December, the video marks the official release of the short track “Change Your Life.”

Set in her Oakland hometown, the video is a reflection of her life in the city. Much of the first half of the visual takes place aboard Oakland’s public transportation train BART. Kehlani gets reflective on the train while the renowned Bay Area Turffeinz Dance Crew demonstrates their impressive moves. The visual then transitions to “Change Your Life” and sees the singer exploring various locations in Oakland. The video showcases the city’s mesmerizing imagery and authentic locals citizens.

Watch Kehlani’s “All Me / Change Your Life” video above. Below, find Kehlani’s Changes tour dates supporting Justin Bieber.

05/14 — Seattle, Wa @ CenturyLink Field*

05/17 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

05/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center*

05/22 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium*

05/26 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

05/29 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl*

06/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

06/05 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*

06/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena*

06/13 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field At Mile High*

06/16 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena*

06/19 — Chicago, IL @ Solider Field Stadium*

06/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

06/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

06/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center*

07/02 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

07/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center*

07/08 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

07/11 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

07/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

07/15 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena*

07/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

07/21 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena*

07/25 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

07/27 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*

07/29 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum*

08/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

08/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*

08/06 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center*

08/08 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium*

08/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center*

08/14 — Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium*

08/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

08/18 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*

08/21 — Landover, MD @ FedexField*

08/24 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

08/26 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center*

08/29 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*

09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre*

09/03 — Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron*

09/10 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre*

09/14 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell*

09/17 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

09/26 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

*Supporting Justin Bieber

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.