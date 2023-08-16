A month and change after Usher and Keke Palmer set the internet on fire in Las Vegas, they linked up for Usher’s new “Boyfriend” video today (August 16). In light of that, Palmer took a minute to heap some praise onto Usher, who, like many of her peers, saw him as an idol during her childhood (and also still).

Shortly after the video was released, Palmer tweeted, “Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for ‘In The Mix’ [crying laughing emoji] You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I’m a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true.”

Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” 🤣 You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank… pic.twitter.com/IoBxDO72kS — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 16, 2023

History has shown that Palmer ended up doing fine without landing that role in In The Mix, a 2005 film that was one of Usher’s first leading roles as an actor. In fact, when she was 12, Palmer had her highly praised breakout role starring in the 2006 movie Akeelah And The Bee. In The Mix, meanwhile, was far from a critical hit.