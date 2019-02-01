Getty Image

It turns New Zealand singer Kelsy Karter doesn’t actually have aHarry Styles tattoo on her face after all. The 25-year-old singer admitted that the ink was faked as promotion for her new single “Harry,” dedicated to a crush on the former member of the boy band One Direction. A Youtube video the singer posted Thursday night (January 31) showed exactly how she pulled off the fakeout. Check it out below.

In the video, she explains the reasoning for the attention-grabbing stunt, asking, “What would the rock legends that inspired me have done in 2019?” Romeo Lacoste, a celebrity tattoo artist, helped her to create the fake by tracing a Rolling Stone cover, applying the line tracing as a temporary tattoo, then bringing in a Hollywood makeup effects artist to create the illusion of raw, red skin that would make it look real.

The singer says she hid out at her manager’s house for days, ducking TMZ, her parents, family, friends, and anyone else who could reveal the truth as the world clamored to get another look at the tat. Karter tried to have the fake tattoo reapplied, but says it looked worse and so she and her team could only wait out the inevitable media storm. Her phone blew up, her song blew up, and the world as she knows it turned upside down. Who knows what she has in her pocket to follow this, but it will need to be amazing because we all know who Kelsy Karter is now and she’s set the bar pretty darn high.