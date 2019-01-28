New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Kelsy Karter is a known admirer of Harry Styles, but this weekend, singer took her fandom to the next level. Karter visited tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste in Los Angeles to get some new ink featuring the former One Direction singer’s face — on her own face. Lacoste shared a video of himself tattooing a massive rendering of Styles’ face on Karter’s cheek, and Karter shared the finished product to her own Instagram.

The ink looks light, with minimal detail on Harry’s facial features. The thinly outlined style looks different from Lacoste’s typical work — he is a well-known single-needle artist with 1.9 million Instagram followers, and has tattooed everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Swae Lee. Some Styles fans think the ink might be drawn on with pen or otherwise impermanent, a stunt to promote her new single. You can look at the photos above and be the judge.

Two days post tattoo, Karter has also released a new single, called “Harry.” In the song, Karter demonstrates her obsession with the song’s titular pop star, singing “I’m gonna make you love me / You’re gonna make me breakfast.” If there was any doubt who the song was about, catch some references to his slicked-back hair, “velvet arms,” and the “boys he’s hanging out with.” Despite what this song may have you believe, Styles also has millions of fans who admire his music and politics, and do not want to hunt him down or have sex with him.

The single’s cover art features a kiwi and an, uh, knife.

Listen to “Harry” below.