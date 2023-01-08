It’s been over a decade since Kendrick Lamar dropped his second studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city. The album, released in 2012, debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Compton rapper was nominated for five Grammys following the album’s release, cementing him as one of his generation’s most influential hip-hop artists.

Since releasing GKMC, Lamar’s star has risen to unimaginable heights, with platinum albums and many accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album, DAMN. Today, the “Alright” rapper continues to make history. Most recently, GKMC became the first hip-hop studio album to spend 10 years on the Billboard chart — an incredible feat.

BIG SHOUTS to Kendrick Lamar for making HISTORY as ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ became the FIRST hip-hop studio album to spend 10 years on the Billboard chart! 🔥👑👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QXKSXTjhvb — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 5, 2023

“Kung-Fu Kenny” recently celebrated the album’s 10th anniversary during a stop on his The Big Steppers Tour stop at Accor Arena in Paris this past October.

The concert, which was livesteamed in conjunction with Amazon, featured sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Baby Keem, who is also Lamar’s cousin. The enigmatic rapper’s stage show followed the release of his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was released in May 2022. The project served as the rapper’s first body of work since releasing 2017’s DAMN., and it debuted at No.1 atop the Billboard 200.