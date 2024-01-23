Kendrick Lamar and his company, pgLang, recently helped score a short promotional video for Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture Show. The video was written and directed by Dave Free, and stars Margaret Qualley, Anna Mouglalis, and Naomi Campbell.

Interestingly enough, it also caught fans’ attention for appearing to have an unreleased song from Lamar. Backed by a fast-paced instrumental that matches the stress that Qualley portrays while trying to get a train ticket, Lamar can be heard around the 0:40 mark.

“I’m up and down,” he sings over the beat. “To see there’s an exit is impossible.”

“At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free meet the world of Chanel Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission,” a statement read, which Free posted to Instagram. He had teased the release with footage from the video, and Lamar’s song.

“Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale “The Button” alongside actress and House ambassador Anna Mouglalis, as well as friend of the House Naomi Campbell,” Free’s caption added.

The full Haute Couture Show took place earlier today where fans got to hear the longer Lamar song, which plays around the 16:00 mark.

Check out the video for “The Button” and Chanel’s fashion show above.