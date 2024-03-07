Kenny Mason has been displaying Lebron James-level consistency, steadily building up toward his forthcoming 9 album for the better part of a year. Most recently the Atlanta artist dropped the three-track EP Highway 9, which followed in the footsteps of the three-track EP 3 last March and six-track EP 6 last June. The EP is due out March 14 via RCA Records.

“The 3 and 6 EPs are a part of an 18-track unique rollout leading up to his album 9,” a press release explained on Wednesday, March 6. “Having released EPs 3 and 6, which provided three and six tracks respectively, fans can expect a fresh batch of nine new songs on the album.”

Two of those songs are here, namely “Jumpin In” and “Us.” The singles dropped late on Tuesday, March 5, and represent Mason’s range.

“Us” is a rock-charged single showcasing Mason’s singing ability, as he aggressively and repeatedly calls someone a “b*tch,” narrates how he “grew up in a cold world,” and asks in the chorus, “Who in the f*ck, who in the f*ck / Who in the f*ck want it with us?” By contrast, “Jumpin In” is a smooth listen featuring Mason spitting bars about commitment and overcoming his formative environment: “I had to devise a plan to prove that I was divine / I demonstrate similar traits to the greats / But I’m in the space / Even thеy can’t imitate / I watch and wait.”

Watch the “Jumpin In” video above, and find more information about Mason’s Route 9 Tour below.