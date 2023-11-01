We are just days away from Kevin Abstract’s new album, Blanket. Ahead of the album, Abstract has shared some new tracks, on which he dives more into a rock- and pop-inspired soundscape, including “Blanket” and “What Should I Do?”

Today (November 1), Abstract dropped “Madonna,” a smooth, guitar-driven track, which features Abstract telling the story of a woman coping with heartache by way of hedonism and escapism.

“She’s better off in the club dancin’ how she wanna / Do her thing, what she feel, smokin’ marijuana /Spend her bands how she needs, she thinks she Madonna / She thinks she Madonna, maybe she Madonna,” Abstract sings on the song’s chorus.

“Madonna” is accompanied by a short film called OTTERPOP. In OTTERPOP, a young boy runs through a field to a popsicle stand, and is handed an assortment of popsicles by a friendly purple monster. The boy then dances as “Madonna” plays in the background. The boy then, naturally, pukes out a rainbow.

The upcoming album, Blanket, marks Abstract’s first solo album in six years, and the first since the disbandment of his band, Brockhampton.

You can listen to “Madonna” and watch the OTTERPOP short film above.

Blanket is out 11/3 via RCA/Video Store. Find more information here.