Like him or love him, Kevin Gates doesn’t hold back in opening up about sharing his personal life, no matter how uncomfortable it may make others. From glimpses into his romantic relationship or past traumas, Gates is an open book. In his new single, “I Don’t Apologize,” the Baton Rouge native takes it a step further.

Across the song’s chorus, Gates recalls his journey into the limelight to stress why he takes pride in showing off his current luxurious lifestyle. “Make sure you keep your head up when told you won’t be nothin’ / Told that a lot of times, I lost of partnas / I cried a lot of times / They said I was a problem, labeled me a problem child / I done a lot of crimes, survived a lot of times / Fast forward to modern times, I look like dollar signs / I’m drivin’ foreign cars, I don’t apologize / I’m f*ckin’ foreign broads, I done a lot of dimes, I don’t apologize, I don’t apologize,” raps the star.

What others consider showboating — or, as the kids call it, “flexing” — Gates views it as showing gratitude for all he has. He won’t make himself or his accomplishments small to make others comfortable. Instead, he will unapologetically flaunt his faith, family, friends, and fame to help inspire others that their dreams are within their reach, just as Gates makes his way to the 2023 BET Awards red carpet to be celebrated by his peers. The viewer should be able to imagine similar professional milestones in their life.

Watch the video for “I Don’t Apologize” above.

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.