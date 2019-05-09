Getty Image

Kevin Morby’s new album, Oh My God, is one of the best of his career, and it shows based on the opportunities it’s given him. For example, he performed on Busy Tonight yesterday, and that was his television debut.

It was an intimate performance: The stage was small, audience members sat on pillows on the floor, and Morby played the song on a guitar with a small amp and accompanied by a saxophone player. Having a more compact stage setup like that is a neat departure from the traditional TV talk show performance format, and one that worked out well here.

LA: ACE HOTEL THEATRE TONIGHT! Also if you don’t live in LA and want to see me perform tonight watch me make my TV Debut on Busy tonight on E! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dV6B8Io6Ip — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) May 8, 2019

It turns out that this was one of the final episodes of Busy Tonight (as least as it exists now on E!), as Phillips recently announced that the show had been canceled, writing on Twitter, “Hey guys. Just wanted to let you know my show Busy Tonight won’t be continuing on the E! network after May 16. I’m beyond proud of what we’ve built in such a short period of time and I’m hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on. Goodnight you guys. I love you.”

Watch Morby perform “Congratulations” above, and read our review of Oh My God here.

Oh My God is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.